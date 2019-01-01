I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil - We have to be defensively strong

The NEROCA coach wants his team to maintain their momentum and continue to win matches…

As Mohun Bagan gear up to take on NEROCA FC in a crucial I-League tie on Saturday in Kolkata, their newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil is banking on the confidence which his side gathered after beating Minerva Punjab three days ago.

Speaking about the match, Jamil said, “We have to carry on with the confidence from the last match. We have to be defensively strong. They (NEROCA) are a very good team.

“Everyone has to give their 100 per cent. I have to make some changes in the team as there is a little gap between the Minerva and NEROCA games.

“We got the result we wanted last game. We have to carry on with it. We have to do simple things and try to win the match.”

Khalid Jamil was all praises for opposition NEROCA ahead of the match. He said, “NEROCA are a good side. They have good foreigners as well as Indian players. They play as a team. Eduardo (Ferreira) and Katsumi (Yusa) are great players. I don't think about the result. We have to start the matches positively and try to get results.”

In the first leg tie which NEROCA won 2-1 at home both their goals came from set-pieces. When asked if Jamil has paid special attention to the set-piece aspect, he said, “We have practised set-pieces. All the players know that NEROCA are good at set-pieces. So we have to do well.

On facing giants Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, the away coach Manuel Fraile Retamero said, “To be honest I am excited to be here. It's a big match for both teams especially for us. They are one of the biggest clubs in India. We are playing very well now, have improved since the first game. We have to keep our momentum. They changed coach and now they are more powerful. It is a very hard and tough match tomorrow. I hope we give everything tomorrow and get the desired results.”

On mastering their set-pieces, the NEROCA boss opined, “In the first leg, we scored against Mohun Bagan from set-pieces. It was a good feeling. Whoever it is whether Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Chennai City or Real Kashmir, we will try to score from set-pieces.”