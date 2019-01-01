I-League 2018-19: Jobby Justin suspended for six matches; Guilherme Castro for a year

AIFF's disciplinary committee brings down the gauntlet on offenders...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee chaired by U N Banerjee ruled that East Bengal's Jobby Justin and Aizawl's Kareem Nurain will be suspended for six matches along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Whereas Gokulam Kerala's midfielder Guilherme Castro has been suspended for a year and a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on the player.

In the match between East Bengal and Aizawl, Justin and Nurain clashed against each other and the referee showed two yellow cards in succession to the defender and sent him off. The first was shown for a rash tackle on the Keralite and the second for dissent.

Later, Aizawl submitted video evidence to the governing body that Justin has spit on Nurain.

Advocate Banerjee confirmed to Goal that after carefully examining the evidence the committee decided to implement identical punishment for both players.

Meanwhile, Castro has been suspended for a year as the Brazilian clashed with the referee following his sent-off in the 81st minute against Shillong Lajong.