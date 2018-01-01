I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir reach top of the table with East Bengal draw

The newly-promoted team rose to the summit of India's premier football league for the first time in their history...

Real Kashmir reached the top of the I-League table for the first time with a 1-1 draw with East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.



Lalramchullova scored an own goal right after the break but Jobby Justin pulled an equaliser for the Kolkata giants.



Both sides made a solitary change to their lineups heading into their final games of the calendar year. Samad Ali Mallick and Muhammad Hammad dropped to their respective bench to facilitate the returns of Lalramchullova for the home side and Aaron Katebe for the Snow Leopards.



The visitors' physical presence made quite an impact on the style of play early on. East Bengal were creative but found it tough to pose serious questions in the first half.



However, Jaime Santos in the opening ten minutes shot over the bar in front of an empty net and then Brandon Vanlalremdika failed to tap in from close range from Laldanmawia Ralte's cross.



On the other end, it was Real Kashmir who had more chances. Strikers Koffi Tetteh and Gnohere Krizo kept goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar on his toes with three shots on target between them.



A drab first half drew to a close with the scorer not being troubled at all. Little did the spectators know the visitors would draw first blood right after the change of ends.



It took a mere eleven seconds for East Bengal fullback Lalramchullova to deposit the ball into his own net after the second half kickoff. Tetteh found Surchandra wide and the former Mohun Bagan player's cross into the box culminated in last season's second division winners edging ahead at the Mecca of Indian football.



East Bengal tails were up after the setback as both Danmawia and Santos shot above the crossbar in due time. The constant press helped the Red and Golds win a corner which Lalrindika Ralte swung in duly, resulting in the equaliser.



Kassim Aidara headed down the delivery towards the farside and Danish Farooq pulled off a goal-line clearance. Jobby Justin, used his attacking instincts ot the fullest as he latched onto the loose ball and slammed a left-footer into the top corner of the net, brining up his sixth goal of the season.



With five minutes left in regulation time, Vanlalremdika's cross from the left side had Santos on the clear but his headed attempted was fisted out by Bilal Khan.



The David Roberton-coached side edged out on a superior goal difference to go top with 18 points in their kitty. East Bengal moved to fourth spot with the result, two points off the top albeit with a game in hand.