I-League 2018-19: Churchill Brothers’ Petr Gigiu - We have a chance of winning the title

The last time Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers met was back in November in Kolkata where Willis Plaza’s brace helped the Goan club humiliate the Kolkata giants 3-0.

Thus, revenge will be on Mohun Bagan’s mind when they take on Churchill in the second leg in Goa on Saturday.

The Green and Maroons’ coach Khalid Jamil though did not want to think about last leg’s result and focused on starting afresh in this match. He said, “This time it is different. We have to work very hard. It's not easy. Everybody must work hard to get a win.”

A derby defeat against arch-rivals East Bengal followed by a draw against Gokulam Kerala completely ended the Mariners' hopes of winning the league.

Ahead of the Churchill tie, Khalid Jamil suggested that he is not thinking about the title race and just wants to focus on winning this match. “We are not thinking about that. The only thing we think about is to do well and to get positive results,” said the Bagan coach.

The former East Bengal coach also refused to comment on whether they can finish among the top four teams in the I-League. He said, “We never calculate. We think about this match and then about the next match. Now our only aim is tomorrow's (Saturday) match.”

Churchill Brothers too complicated their road to the title after dropping five points in their last two games against Real Kashmir FC and Shillong Lajong.

Speaking about his team’s title aspirations, coach Petr Gigiu said, “Of course, we have a chance (of winning the title). Practically, it's difficult, but theoretically, we have a chance. At this moment, everything is not in our hands. We depend on other results. We can do a maximum of 42 points while another team can do 46 or 48 points.

“It's true that there were some mistakes in our activities. I'm here in India for the first time. We made mistakes in our defeats against East Bengal and NEROCA FC at home. Against (Real) Kashmir, I think we didn't play that bad. In this game (against Shillong Lajong), it is our mistake and I am so sorry for these results.”

Gigiu explained the reason why Churchill lost two last-placed Lajong last week. “We didn't have a good first half and after we arrived at 2-2, maybe it was better to stop and freeze the result, but in this evolution, we wanted to win because we could have become first. We played for a win and this is sometimes a gut feeling,” said the coach.