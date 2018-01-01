I-League 2018-19: Aizawl edge past Gokulam Kerala

Aizawl have earned a vital win to gain advantage in the relegation battle...

Aizawl FC recorded their second win in the 2018-19 I-League with a narrow 3-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Ansumana Kromah (51’), Lalkhawpuimawia (63’) and Rochharzela (70’) helped the hosts race away to a 3-0 lead before Joel Sunday pulled two goals back for the visitors in the dying minutes (90+3’ and 90+4’).

Though the first-half remained a goalless affair, there was no shortage of chances for both sides. An excellent cross from Rochharzela gave Aizawl a great opening but Mapuia was unable to generate enough power with his header.

A Leonce Dodoz volley inside the box was saved well by Gokulam custodian Shibinraj before the loose ball fell to Mapui . The Aizawl attacker, however, blasted his rebound over the crossbar.

At the other end, Gokulam had an opportunity when Aizawal goalkeeper Lalawmpuia spilled Castro’s free-kick but Pritam Singh was adjudged to have used his hands in trying to score from the resultant loose ball.

In the second period, a long ball from Vanlalthanga resulted in a horrible miscommunication between Shibinraj and the Gokulam defence, allowing Kromah a straightforward chance to put Aizawl ahead.

Minutes later, a beautifully threaded pass from Rinchhana was controlled well by Lalkhawpuimawia before the Aizawl forward made it 2-0.

Another Aizawl long-ball resulted in a third goal soon enough with Rochharzela cushioning the ball perfectly before slotting it past the Gokulam custodian.

The visitors finally had something to smile about in injury time with Joel Sunday scoring against his former club after receiving a pass from Pritam Singh. Sunday had a second goal just a minute later from the penalty spot after Hmingthanmawia handled the ball with his arms in the box.