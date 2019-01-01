'I know what I want' - Havertz addresses Bayern Munich transfer links

The 19-year-old has refused to rule out a summer switch to the Allianz Arena, amid reports he has a €100m price tag on his head

midfielder Kai Havertz has addressed ongoing speculation linking him with a transfer to , insisting he 'knows what he wants'.

Earlier this week Sport Bild claimed the German champions are lining up a swoop for the 19-year-old, but his current employers are set to demand a huge fee for his services.

Bayern are said to be ready to submit a €75m ($84m, £65m) offer for Havertz, but Leverkusen will reportedly hold out for €100m ($112m, £86m) as they aim to keep hold of their prized asset for at least one more season.

Havertz has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Leverkusen so far, contributing 13 goals and seven assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

The teenager is contracted to remain at the BayArena until 2022, but when discussing his future he stopped short of ruling out a move to Bayern.

"The media push it all up a bit and I know that I have a contract here and I want to do everything we can to put us in an international position at the end of the season," Havertz told Eurosport.

"There is a lot of speculation, but I still have a contract here until 2022. In the summer we know more."

Leverkusen are sixth in the , as they chase a place in the top four and qualification for next season's .

Bayern, meanwhile, are embroiled in a thrilling title race with at the top of the league, but they have also started looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Bavarians are confident of landing Havertz by next summer, as they line up a number of targets with a view to reinforcing Niko Kovac's squad.

Havertz, who has already earned three caps for , went on to dismiss reports of his current market value, as he added: "I do not believe everything that's in the paper, there's a lot of talk in general, some things are true, some are not. I personally can handle the headlines well because I know what I want."

The young playmaker will return to club duties after the international break on Friday evening, as Leverkusen take in a trip to .