'I hope Man Utd don't keep Cavani' - Keane says Man Utd need a new striker to compete for Premier League title

Roy Keane has admitted that he hopes Manchester United don't keep Edinson Cavani beyond the summer, while hinting that they will need a new striker in order to compete for the Premier League title.

Cavani has been a big hit at Old Trafford since joining United on a free transfer last summer, providing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an invaluable extra option in the final third as his team have dealt with the intense fixture schedule caused by the coronavirus crisis.

It has been reported that the Red Devils will take up the option to extend the 34-year-old's contract by an extra year, but Keane thinks they should be looking to bring in a younger forward in order to start competing for the top prizes again.

The United legend told Sky Sports: "I kind of hope that they don’t keep him, because then they might look and think 'we don’t need to go and get another'.

"He’s 34, if you’re hanging your hat on Cavani next year to getting United back to winning league titles, forget about it.

"He’ll be a back-up striker and he won’t want to be a back-up striker, so that’s why he’ll be reluctant to sign a new contract and there’s obviously family reasons behind it."

Cavani hasn't been able to hold down a regular place in United's starting XI due to a string of niggling fitness problems, but has made a significant contribution to their cause when available.

The Uruguayan has hit 12 goals in 33 outings across all competitions to date, while also setting up a further five for his team-mates.

Cavani was named United's Player of the Month for April after scoring five goals in four starts, including a stunning brace in a 6-2 victory over Roma in the Europa League semi-finals.

That competition is the only trophy still up for grabs for Solskjaer's side heading into the final weeks of the season, though, and they currently sit 13 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It has been suggested that Cavani will seek to return to South America in the summer amid links with Boca Juniors, but Solskjaer has promised to do everything he can to convince him to stay put.

"He knows my feelings, he knows that I would love to have him for another year, we have spoken about it," the Red Devils boss said after last week's win against Roma. "I understand this year has been very difficult, but I promised him that Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in the stadium.

"I'm doing my best, nights like this [help], hopefully we can get to the final and hopefully he can see himself being here for another year."

