'I have great respect for David Silva as a player, not as a man' - Lazio director Tare reacts angrily to former Man City star's Sociedad move

The Spanish playmaker had been strongly linked with a switch to Stadio Olimpico, but completed a surprise move to the Anoeta on Monday

director Igli Tare has reacted angrily to David Silva's move to , insisting that although he has "great respect" for the midfielder "as a player" he does not hold him in high regard "as a man".

Silva completed a free transfer to Sociedad on Monday after leaving at the end of their 2019-20 campaign, crashing the Spanish club's official website in the process.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract at the Anoeta, returning to after 10 hugely successful years in the Premier League.

Lazio had been mooted as the most likely next destination for the ex- international in recent weeks, and his father Fernando Silva fuelled speculation over the potential switch earlier this month.

He told El Transistor of his son's desire to undertake a new challenge in : "I can confirm that he loves Serie A and would really enjoy playing in . He told me he could play there until he’s 40."

However, Silva has ultimately decided to embark on the next stage of his career at Sociedad, a decision which came as an unwelcome surprise to Tare.

The Lazio chief said in an official press release: "I learn about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the man."

Sociedad handed Silva the No.21 shirt upon his arrival in San Sebastian, which was vacated when winger Martin Odegaard returned to Santiago Bernabeu following a season-long loan.

The former City star left the Etihad Stadium with his status as a club legend firmly intact, as he took in a total of 436 appearances for the Blues after moving to Manchester from in 2010.

Silva got his hands on four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups while on City's books, and established himself as one of the top playmakers in European football.

He will now hope to help Sociedad improve on last term's sixth place La Liga finish, with the also up for grabs for Imanol Alguacil's side in 2020-21.