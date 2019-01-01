‘I have a long-term contract at Liverpool’ – Klopp shuts down Bayern rumours

The German tactician has seen a return to the Bundesliga talked up, but he has no intention of walking away from a Champions League-winning side

Jurgen Klopp has shut down any suggestion that he could leave to take the reins at , with the German pointing out that he has “a long-term contract” at Anfield.

Speculation regarding a possible return to his homeland has surfaced on the back of a triumph with the Reds.

A 2-0 win over has seen Klopp’s stock rise once more, with the 51-year-old cementing a standing among the very busy tactical minds in the business.

Clubs around the world would happily buy into that skill set, with Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer admitting that he would love to see a familiar face back in the Bundesliga.

Klopp is, however, fully committed to a role in , amid reports that he could be in line for a lucrative extension to his current terms on Merseyside.

Responding to Beckenbauer’s comments and links to Bayern, Klopp told Bild: “I like Franz, and he likes me, but I have a long-term contract at Liverpool.

“If Franz says something like that, I much prefer that to him saying and thinking that I cannot do anything, but both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches.

“What could be in five years’ time or beyond that, I do not know. Maybe there will be other coaches that qualify for the roles.”

Beckenbauer, who spent 13 years of his legendary playing career with Bayern, had told Bild of Klopp:

“I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern.

“For me he is one of the world's best coaches.

“What he started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool.”

He added on the possible attraction of returning to German football from the Premier League: “I believe that a job in England robs you of your strength.

“You have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the .

“Through two cup competitions and the larger league, the number of games is much higher than ours.”

For now, Bayern will remain under the guidance of Niko Kovac – who delivered a domestic double in 2018-19 – and Klopp will continue to chase down more major honours with Liverpool.