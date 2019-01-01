'I got angry at Hazard' - Courtois calls out Real Madrid team-mate for wasteful backheels

The Belgian attacker came on to make his debut for the Spanish giants on Saturday, but his goalkeeper picked out some faults in his display

Thibaut Courtois says he got annoyed at team-mate Eden Hazard for giving the ball away with backheels in Saturday's 3-2 win over .

Hazard made his long-awaited Madrid debut when he came off the bench in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, while his side held a 3-1 lead.

The Belgian was a lively addition to the game, but was unable to help his side build on their advantage as Levante managed to pull another goal back.

The capital club relied on Courtois for security as he pulled off a big save towards the end of the tie to seal their second win of the season.

And while the goalkeeper was delighted to see compatriot Hazard get playing time under his belt after recovering from injury, he hopes he cuts out the backheels that proved no use against Levante.

"Eden showed what he can do in the move where we nearly scored: relaxed on the ball, able to set people up," Courtois told reporters after the match.

"I got a bit angry at him a couple of times, because he tried to back heel it and gave it away. But in those moments that he has, he can create a lot of danger."

He added: "Vinicius had a good game today, too, let’s see if he can get a goal."

Having drawn their previous two games in the Spanish top-flight, Courtois was delighted to see his side scrape through with the victory, but feels they made it difficult for themselves.

"At the break we were expecting to finish the game with a clean sheet," he said.

"Sometimes when the first half goes so well you need to maintain the same dynamic, but we got worse as it went it on. In the last 15 minutes we had to hold on for the win, we couldn’t drop any more points here.

"If we had followed on that trajectory it was a match we should win 5-0 or 6-0, with all due respect.

"Levante then played very well, they have changed the dynamics and we may have gone down a bit in intensity."