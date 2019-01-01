'I found out before the Copa America' - Tuchel admits Neymar wishes to leave PSG

The manager says he is calm when it comes to the Brazilian's transfer situation, though he admits the Brazilian's desire to leave has been known

Thomas Tuchel says he has known of Neymar's desire to leave since before the start of the Copa America.

The star has been at the centre of transfer rumours in recent weeks amid reports of his unhappiness in the French capital.

Furthering those rumours was Neymar's absence from the start of pre-season training, one which the club condemned despite the player's father stating that the absence was excused.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar is allowed to leave the club, although he added that there have been no concrete offers despite "superficial" talks with .

And now Tuchel has admitted that he has known about Neymar's desire to leave while adding that the decision on when and if to sell him is not his to make.

“I am always disappointed when a player turns up late. But it is clear between us, now it is between the club and Ney. We work together," Tuchel told RMC.

"Did I know he wanted to leave? Yes, I found out before the Copa America. But it is something between the club and Ney.

"I am the coach, it's my player. If he is in the locker room, this is my player and I work with him.

"I'm ready for everything. We have to be flexible. I do not talk about it with him. I'm calm, it's a thing for the club. I do not interfere, it's not my subject."

Neymar reported to pre-season training on Monday, and PSG opened their friendly slate on Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Dynamo Dresden.

Following a friendly against Nurenberg on Saturday, the club will then head to to continue its preseason tour, and Tuchel says that there is a possibility that Neymar does join the team for that tour.

"Yes, [I have spoken with him] but only 'welcome and good work'. It's an uncertainty but it's always like that, we work with him, if he's there, he's there," he said.

He added: "I think [Neymar could join the team for the trip]. He came back [Monday] and, like every player, he has two days of testing.

"It is intensive but necessary. The others worked for a week to be ready to play, it's the same for Ney. "