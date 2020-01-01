'I ended up hearing some things that were honestly unfair' - Jorginho considered leaving Chelsea amid difficult first season

The midfielder was heavily criticised along with former manager Maurizio Sarri, causing him to consider his future

midfielder Jorginho has admitted that he considered leaving the club during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho joined the Blues prior to the 2018-19 campaign, arriving at the club from along with manager Maurizio Sarri.

The international was considered vital to the way Sarri wanted to play, but the Blues often struggled to adapt to the Italian manager's preferred style.

Sarri used Jorginho in a holding midfield role, pushing N'Golo Kante further up the pitch in a move that angered many Chelsea fans.

Jorginho has said that some of the criticism levelled at him wasn't fair, but also served as motivation as he looked to find his feet in .

“Last year, fans were picking on me a lot because I’d arrived with another manager and, in my opinion, I ended up hearing some things that were honestly unfair,” the 28-year-old told FourFourTwo.

“But I’ve never challenged the views of the fans and other people who criticised me. Quite the opposite, actually – it gave me strength because inside I knew they were wrong.

“Deep in my mind, it was like this: 'I’m going to prove they’re wrong and work quietly like I’ve always done, because it’s never been easy for me'.”

Sarri left Chelsea for after just one season and despite rumours that he would also depart London, Jorginho stuck around and has proven his worth under Frank Lampard this term.

Jorginho has confessed that he considered following Sarri out the door, but was determined that the challenge at Stamford Bridge was worth staying around for.

“I’ve gone through moments like this at every club I’ve played for – this low moment when doubt can come and make you wonder, 'Should I just leave this place? Maybe there isn’t room for me here'," he added.

“But I embrace this kind of challenge and I’ve never backed down. It gives me more strength to work even harder, to prove to everyone that I can make it.”

After taking on plenty of criticism, Jorginho has said that Lampard's public backing played a major role in helping him feel more comfortable at the club

“I thank him for the sincerity he showed towards me in public. He didn’t have to do that, and not every manager does it. He’s a legend inside the club, so people listen to what he says,” Jorginho said.