'I don't want to talk about Dortmund' - Bayern boss Kovac not interested in rivals as title race heats up

The champions pulled level with Lucien Favre's side on Saturday but the manager insists he is only thinking about his own side

Niko Kovac insists he is not thinking about despite seeing his side pull level with them at the summit on Saturday.

Long-time leaders Dortmund had opened the door for Kovac's men after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to on Friday and the reigning champions took full advantage as they thumped 5-1.

Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller netted inside 11 minutes before Lars Stindl pulled one back for the hosts.

The visitors pulled away in the second period, however, as a Robert Lewandowski double and Serge Gnabry's strike sealed an 11th win in their last 12 Bundesliga games in some style.

Kovac refused to be drawn on Dortmund after the game, instead choosing to focus on the momentum that his own side have built up.

"I do not want to talk about Dortmund," he said.

"We talk about ourselves and I think our team is doing very well right now. We have won 11 times in the last 12 games and that is what I expect.

"I'm very happy with the game. We should have scored one or two more goals. It was possible."

Monchengladbach won the reverse fixture at the Alliaz Arena in October 3-0 – a result goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is pleased to lay to rest.

"There was just a little bit different from the last Gladbach game," he said. "Of course, you lose reluctantly and that was not quite deserved back then.

"We could have achieved one or two more goals, but overall we are satisfied.

"We know that in this season a lot is possible, so we have to stay calm. We just must make sure we give everything we can to become champions."