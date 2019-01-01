‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’ – Rakitic sends transfer message to Barca & Man Utd

The Croatia international midfielder has stated his desire to remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future, with a summer move holding no appeal

Ivan Rakitic has told that he does not “want to be anywhere else”, with the Croatian eager to quash talk of interest from the likes of , , and .

The 31-year-old has seen his future at Camp Nou called into question for some time.

He remains an important figure in Catalunya, but faces fierce competition for places and is not getting any younger.

That has sparked speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere, with interest reported to have been shown in England, Italy and France.

Rakitic has, however, helped Barcelona to another La Liga title, while also chasing down and honours, and has no desire to take on a new challenge.

He told reporters when quizzed on where he sees himself in 2019-20: "I don't want to be anywhere else.

"I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do.

"I hope they tell me that I'll stay here for another three years.

"I'd like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I'll be here three more years.

"Anything can happen in football, but I am very calm about it all."

Rakitic is currently tied to a contract through to 2021.

Fresh terms have been mooted for some time, but no agreement has been reached as yet.

That could keep the transfer rumours ticking over into the summer window.

A man who has taken in over 260 appearances for Barcelona has, however, made it clear that intends to stay put.

That stance is being taken despite further fresh faces set to make their way to Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong is among the midfield additions the Blaugrana already have in place.

The international is set to arrive from in a €75 million (£65m/$85m) deal and is expected to slot seamlessly into Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI.