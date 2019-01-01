'I don't need new players' - Mourinho plays down Tottenham transfer hopes in first press conference

Jose Mourinho has suggested that he won't be looking to make wholesale changes to the squad in the January transfer window, instead insisting that the "best gift" are the players already at the club.

He told reporters: "The best gift are the players who are here. I don’t need new players. I just need to get to know these ones better.

"I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them.

"I told the players I came here because of them. I tried to buy some for different clubs and some I didn’t even try because you know how difficult it was."

