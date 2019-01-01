'I don't know if Liverpool can play much better' - Klopp stunned following 3-0 loss to Barcelona

The Reds boss was pleased with the way his side started the second half before two late goals from Lionel Messi put the game to bed

manager Jurgen Klopp was stunned with the outcome of Wednesday's semi-final first leg against after watching his side fall to a 3-0 loss against the Spanish giants.

The Reds fell behind to a Luis Suarez strike in the first half but seemed to be turning the screws in the second period as they put the pressure on the home side.

James Milner had two good efforts for the Premier League side, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both causing issues for the Barcelona defence along the way, Mane having missed a chance to pull his side level before the break.

But Lionel Messi was on hand to pound on a rebound to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes left before curling home a sublime free-kick seven minutes later to reach the 600 goal mark for the club and finish out the three-goal beating.

Despite the result, Liverpool boss Klopp classified his team's showing as "outstanding" as he lamented the outcome.

"How we caused them problems was outstanding and we controlled the game in the second half," he told BT Sport. "It was bad defending for the first goal but 1-0 is not a big problem.

"Going out for the second half, I don't know if we can play much better.

"But they had one moment against the crossbar and then Lionel Messi's there for an easy goal, and the other one is a wonder strike. It was unsavable."

Article continues below

While Klopp felt his side played well throughout the match, he made no claim that they deserved more from the contest.

“I am not sure if we deserved a lot more than we got,” he told reporters. “We played really good football game, but in the end they scored three and we didn’t score and we just need to accept that.

“As a manager, what I judge on is how we played. I am completely happy and proud of the boys, I think it was the best Champions League game we played not only this year but last year as well. Against a side like this, playing this kind of football I was completely happy.”