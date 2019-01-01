'I don’t comment on rubbish' - Bale agent denies Tottenham bid for Real Madrid forward

The Wales international has been widely linked with a move away from Real this summer but reports of a return to Spurs appear wide of the mark

forward Gareth Bale is not the subject of a bid from former club , according to the Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu looks increasingly uncertain after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season.

As reported by Goal, Bale is one of a number of first-team stars Zidane is keen to offload this summer but the player himself remains settled in and is reluctant to leave.

Indeed, Madrid are looking to recoup some funds following a hefty summer outlay in excess of €300 million (£270m/$336m) on the the likes of Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.

That sparked speculation the Welshman could be one of the first in line to be sold this summer with and initially linked with a move.

It has also been suggested that an unnamed Chinese side have offered to double the former Tottenham star's salary but would not be willing to pay Real a transfer fee.

The latest rumour is that Tottenham are open to paying up to €60 million (£54m/$68m) to bring Bale back to north London.

Barnett, though, gave that rumour short shrift. When asked about a reported bid from Tottenham, he told talkSPORT: "I don’t comment on rubbish."

Bale made more than 200 appearances for Tottenham between 2007 and 2013 before moving to Real for what was then a world-record fee of £85 million ($106m).

The forward has won 13 major honours during his time in the Spanish capital, including four titles, but has consistently struggled to win over the critics.

He fell out of favour following Zidane’s return as manager for a second spell in charge in March.

The 30-year-old failed to feature in any of their last three games, with Zidane refusing to give Bale a potential farewell appearance on the final day of the season at home to .

Speaking after that game the French World Cup winner suggested Bale was the past and not the future of Real Madrid and admitted he did not know whether the former youngster would stay at the club over the summer.