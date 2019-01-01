'I don't care about the transfer market' - Man Utd target Fernandes waiting on Sporting decision

The Portugal international midfielder did not give much away when asked about his future amid growing talk of a big-money move to Old Trafford

CP star Bruno Fernandes has said a potential move to is out of his hands as he is not the one to decide.

Fernandes has been linked to United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has already warned potential suitors the Portugal international will cost more than €62 million (£56m/$70m).

And Fernandes did not give much away when asked about his future amid growing links to United.

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in ," the 24-year-old midfielder said.

"When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."

When asked whether United is a potential destination, Fernandes replied: "I'm not the one to decide. I am not the president of Sporting."

Sporting will face holders in a pre-season friendly in New York on Wednesday.

On whether it could be his final match for the team, Fernandes added: "It is the coach who decides if it will be the last."

Fernandes scored 20 goals – 31 in all competitions – and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season as Sporting finished third.

Varandas has informed United, and any other suitors, that he will not be sanctioning any sale unless his valuation of a prized asset is met.

He has told RTP: “I don’t know if there are many or if there are few [interested clubs].

“What I know, a lot has been spoken of values, coming to the press, €55m, €62m… for that he doesn’t leave, for sure.

“If Bruno Fernandes leaves, players with quality will come. But if Bruno leaves.”

Fernandes has been with Sporting since the summer of 2017, when he was taken back to his homeland from outfit .

He has taken in over 100 appearances for the club, while taking his collection of senior international caps to 13 - with Portugal helped to Nations League glory in the summer of 2019.