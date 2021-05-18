'I didn't expect to suffer so much at Atletico!' - Suarez feeling the heat in tense La Liga title race

The Uruguayan expressed his relief after helping Diego Simeone's side seal a comeback victory over Osasuna at the weekend

Suarez has admitted that he didn't expect to "suffer" so much at Atletico Madrid amid a tense La Liga title race which has gone right down to the final day.

Atletico are on the verge of winning their first domestic crown since 2013-14 as they sit two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid with only one game left to play.

Suarez's goals have been crucial in the Rojiblancos' rise to the top of the standings, with his latest effort completing a dramatic comeback against Osasuna on Sunday, but he concedes it has been a difficult journey.

What's been said?

The Uruguayan striker, who joined Atletico from Barcelona last summer, told reporters of the 2-1 win over Osasuna: "I don't think we deserved to suffer as much as we ended up doing because we had one of our best halves of the season.

"We missed lots of chances, including me. We have to get used to suffering in order to win La Liga and that's what happened.

"Everyone says that [suffering] is Atletico's thing. I didn't think there was as much [suffering] as this!

"But anyway, the effort, the sacrifice that this team is making... there are lots of people working to achieve our goals. Now it's time to enjoy it, stay calm and prepare in the week ahead."

Suarez debut season at Atletico

Barca reportedly sold Suarez due to doubts over whether he could still deliver the goods in his mid-thirties, despite his 21-goal contribution in the 2019-20 season.

The 34-year-old has since proved that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level with Atletico, scoring 20 goals in his first 37 outings across all competitions for the club.

All of his goals have come in La Liga, along with the three assists he has provided for his team-mates.

Atletico's destiny in their own hands

Atletico will be crowned champions of Spain if they beat Real Valladolid at Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday, with Real set to be in action on the same day at home to Villarreal.

Diego Simeone's men could still be pipped by their cross-city foes if they slip up against Valladolid due to their inferior head-to-head record, with Suarez well aware of what's at stake.

"It's in our hands," he added. "It's the most important game of the season. We've had many, but this is so important in achieving our goal."

