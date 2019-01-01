'I did not speak with the club yet' - Wijnaldum not worried about new Liverpool contract

The midfielder has been one of the club's most important players this season but has not begun talks over a new deal at Anfield

’s Georginio Wijnaldum has said he has not spoken to the club over the possibility of signing a new contract.

The Dutchman has just over two years left on his current deal, and while the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all penned new long-term contracts in recent months, Wijnaldum is still yet to begin negotiations over an extension.

Despite that, the Reds midfielder remains calm about the situation.

"No, I did not speak with the club yet,” Wijnaldum told the Liverpool Echo. “That is something for the club. I will see what happens.

“I signed a five-year contract and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club.”

The former Newcastle man has played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s campaign to date and has missed just three Premier League games all season, while also featuring in all of the Reds’ clashes.

He once again put in another superb performance at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night as Liverpool booked their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’e elite competition.

With the draw for the next round to take place on Friday, the Dutch international was asked who he would like to face in the quarter-finals and admitted he would enjoy a trip to his homeland in the last eight.

“ are in and if it works out that way, why not? They are a good team and press high. They're also a team that suits us, the way we play.

“Last season I said I did not want to play – and we got Manchester City so we will see.”

Liverpool will have to refocus quickly on domestic action, however.

The Reds sit a point back of Manchester City in the Premier League table and will be hoping to avoid a letdown on Sunday when they take on second-bottom .

And Wijnaldum knows the job won’t be easy.

"I think it will be even harder at Fulham," he insisted.

"They are struggling, fighting to survive and it's always difficult to play against those teams. Fulham will make it as difficult as possible and we have to be focused."