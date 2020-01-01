'I did not like the team' - Setien furious with Barca after Ibiza scare

Not until injury time did the Catalans manage to end the hosts' hopes, to the clear displeasure of their new trainer

coach Quique Setien did not hold back in his criticisms after watching his side flirt with disaster in Ibiza.

The Blaugrana's Balearic trip proved far from a holiday jaunt as the Segunda Division B side threatened an upset throughout Wednesday's clash.

Josep Caballe fired Ibiza into the lead after just nine minutes, an advantage that the hosts held going into half time as Barca looked incapable of turning possession into goals.

Not until the 72nd minute did they restore parity through Antoine Griezmann; and the Frenchman was on hand in injury time to snatch a 2-1 victory for the visitors .

But despite prevailing, Setien was far from pleased with what he saw.

"I did not like the team. I would have preferred things another way," he told reporters after the final whistle.

"But in a stadium like this, it is harder. They were aggressive and intense in defence. It has not been easy.

"I would have loved for us to have been more precise and to have played better. But from here we will take away conclusions for the future.

"It is when you do things badly that you can improve."

Without the injured Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who was rested for the fixture, Setien chose to field Ansu Fati at centre-forward.

But the young star was starved of service, with Barca mustering just three shots on target across the entire 90 minutes.

"I give Ibiza a lot of credit, they played a great game. It was not easy for us," he added.

"It was very tough. They also went a goal ahead, which makes things harder.

"The first thing we are doing is seeing the players in different positions. [Fati] has a lot of talent. We will see how he progresses. He will get more starting time as long as he keeps developing."

Barca return to action on Saturday when they visit at Mestalla with the Catalans currently top of the table on goal difference.

Setien's first game in charge saw the club scrape past 10-man Granada 1-0 with a late Lionel Messi goal needed to secure a precious three points.