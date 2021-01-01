'I believe in Zlatan' - Ibrahimovic sets new personal best as Milan eye Scudetto run

The Swedish star scored twice on Monday to continue his early-season dominance in Serie A

More than 20 years into his professional career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still setting new career-best goalscoring marks.

The striker fired both goals for AC Milan on Monday as the contenders took down 2-0.

Ibrahimovic now has 12 goals through just eight Serie A games, putting him level with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku for second in the league and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet Ibrahimovic has played less than half the games as the duo of stars, with the 39-year-old striker having started the season in incredible form.

The Swedish star has found the net in nine successive starts in a top-five league for the first time in his two-decade-long career.

Additionally, Ibrahimovic's 12-goal haul from his first eight games is the most for an AC Milan player since 1992-93, when Marco van Basten fired eight goals in as many games to the start the season.

After leading Milan past Cagliari, Ibrahimovic was asked by Sky if he believes that AC Milan can win the Scudetto and the striker, in typical fashion, replied: “I believe in me, I believe in Zlatan.”

Milan currently sit atop Serie A, three points ahead of rivals Inter, who sit in second place.

By taking down Cagliari away from San Siro on Monday, Milan continued their dominance as a visiting team, having now equalled their best unbeaten streak away from home in Serie A since 1994-95 - 16.

The Rossoneri are set to face on Saturday before then turning focus towards their Milanese rivals Inter, whom they will face in the on January 28.

Ibrahimovic has been a key figure in the club's resurgence, having joined from the in January 2019.

With Monday's brace, Ibrahimovic has now scored 24 goals in 33 appearances since making his Milan return, and the striker hinted he could extend his stay past his contract's expiration this summer.

Ibrahimovic says that his stay depends on sporting director Paolo Maldini, although he admits he's enjoying life with the club.

“I am very happy,” he said. “This return to Milan has changed me and I am very happy.”