'I am getting used to this' - Sarri accepts Chelsea fans' sack demands

Chants asking for the manager to be dismissed littered the fortunate 2-1 win over Cardiff City as the pressure on the Italian coach continues to swell

Manager Maurizio Sarri is becoming increasingly accustomed to being a victim of vocal criticism from fans after once again being singled out during the lucky Premier League win over .

Victor Camarasa swept the Bluebirds into a deserved first-half lead as the Blues' ponderous tactics looked set to be their undoing away from home again.

The poor display was soundtracked by chants from the visiting supporters of "Sarri out".

Chelsea would eventually turn the game around, with Cesar Azpilicueta's finish from an off-side position and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's deft header - either side of Antonio Rudiger escaping a possible straight red card - keeping the West Londoners in contention for a Champions League place.

Despite the final outcome, the negative reaction from the travelling Chelsea faithful was impossible to ignore.

Asked about the chants, Sarri told Sky Sports: “I don't want to answer. I can understand it very well. I have been on the pitch for the last 45 years, so I know the reaction of the fans.

"I was really disappointed for my players because they were fighting. Probably it was better to wait until the end of the match.

"But, for me, it's not a big problem. Of course I can understand. Unfortunately, in the last period, I am getting used to this. Unfortunately. I have to work just in order to change their opinion.”

“No, no, I'm really very happy for the three points. Really very happy. It's a very important sign for us today.”

He added to BBC Sport: "They were probably unhappy for the result. I can understand, I can understand very well. I am getting used to this."

For the most part it was another pedestrian performance from Chelsea, who started without N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi, the latter benched in the wake of his impressive outings on his first two senior appearances.

Following on from the loss to prior to the international break Sarri was at a loss to explain his side's shortcomings but believes they were deserved winners, despite benefitting from some dubious decisions from referee Craig Pawson.

The ex- boss added: "After the match, we were a little bit nervous. We didn’t play well in the first half and we conceded a stupid goal.

"In the end we deserved to win. I don’t know if the goal was offside, I have to see the situation and the action, I don’t know. Maybe. Sometimes we can be lucky."