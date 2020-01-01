'I also have my dreams' - Barca-linked Depay hints at possible Lyon departure

The former Manchester United forward insists he won't openly push for a move, but hasn't definitively ruled out an exit either

Memphis Depay insists he has never expressed a desire to leave , though he also hinted as a possible departure by admitting "I also have my dreams".

Depay has been linked with a move away from the Groupama Stadium, with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Barcelona all said to be interested in the former forward.

He scored six goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 , helping Lyon reach the semi-finals as Les Gones knocked out and last month following the resumption of the competition from its coronavirus-enforced suspension.

However, Rudi Garcia's side could only secure a seventh-place finish in the truncated season last term, which meant that they missed out on European qualification for the first time in 24 years.

Despite that disappointment Depay hit the ground running in Lyon's first game of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over on Friday.

Speaking to Dutch outlset NOS, Depay, whose contract expires at the end of the season, said of speculation over his future: "I never said I want to leave. When I say something, it is often distorted.

"I still have a one-year contract, I am captain, and we have a good team. We have shown that. I feel good about myself but also have my dreams. I have always expressed that too.

Speaking about his treble against Dijon, he added: "If you score three times in the first match, you can't complain. Even though I didn't think the match was great in itself. Ultimately, it's about being important and decisive, but I do expect more from myself."

A move to Barca would see Depay reunite with Ronald Koeman, who left his post with the to take over at Camp Nou.

When asked Koeman's departure ahead of the Oranje's Nations League meetings with and this week, Depay said: "I don't see it as abandonment.

"He left something behind here. We have to pick it up and continue with it. We will see who will be the next national coach. As a group, we have to take responsibility."