Hyderabad FC’s Phil Brown - We have to be at our best to beat Mumbai City

The former FC Pune City manager is hopeful of turning the team’s fortunes around in the second phase of the season…

Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown is hoping to achieve better results in the second-half following a disastrous run of form that has seen the Nizams pick up just one win in nine matches.

Ahead of their game against , Brown said, "We have been working hard on the training ground. There is always a reason for individual errors. It is not collective errors, it's different individuals every week. These guys are playing under a lot of pressure. Nobody likes to be at the bottom of the league table.

“We will eventually put these mistakes behind us and go forward. I am absolutely surprised to look at the players in training. Nobody is feeling sorry for themselves, nobody is feeling down. We are all in a positive frame of mind.

“After Mumbai City FC and , we have a run of games at home. If we can eradicate the mistakes then we will turn the corner and go forward. Hopefully, that will start happening from the next game.”

Brown was relieved that he will be able to avail the services of all his seven foreign players first time in this season.

“For the first time this season, I have seven foreign players available to me. A lot of people might think that's a big headache but not for me. It is a very good sign for me. Rafa Lopez is another one who recently came back. So having all the seven foreigners is a good thing.”

Brown was all praise for opposition Mumbai City FC and mentioned that the recent takeover of the club by City Football Group (CFG) has further empowered the side.

“They had won their last match against Jamshedpur and if you see the stats of the match they didn't have too many chances, they didn't have too much ball possession. This suggests that they have many match-winners and they are organised. This season they have got the strength and got the support of . That will have a positive effect on Mumbai.

“It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai, they are a big football club. But the bigger the challenge the bigger we have to be. You can't shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them."