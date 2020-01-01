Hyderabad FC’s Javier Gurri Lopez - I am happy with the quality of the goalkeepers

The interim Hyderabad coach backed the team management’s decision of extending Abhishek Halder’s contract and signing Hitesh Sharma…

Hyderabad FC, who have collected just six points this season so far, will hope to get as many points as possible in their final three matches.

The (ISL) new entrants have begun their planning for next season and have roped in quite a few players. They have signed two players in Sauvik Chakraborty and Hitesh Sharma and have extended contract of young attacker Abhishek Halder.

Interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez heaped praise on Halder and Sharma and explained why these two players will be important for the team in future.

“Abhishek is a young player. I am happy with him. He is giving us something different. He can also play as a striker. Hitesh also is a young and smart player. He knows how we play in between the lines. He has good technical ability.”

The Nizams are also strongly linked with custodian Subrata Paul. The veteran goalkeeper will most likely join the club next season.

When Lopez was asked about Paul’s signing, the Spaniard said, “We can't talk about next season. My job is to take care of players who are with me in this season and training under me. We have a lot of time before next season. I am happy with the quality of the keepers (Kamajit Singh and Laxmikant Kattimani) I have.”

Hyderabad midfielder Rohit Kumar is likely to join in the next season. Lopez though refused to talk about Rohit’s departure and suggested that the player will not travel to Goa due to an injury.

“There are strong rumours that Rohit Kumar is being sold to Kerala Blasters but I don't know. He had injuries in last week and he is not ready for Goa.”

Hyderabad had fought valiantly against in their last game which they lost by a 1-0 scoreline. Marko Stankovic had missed a penalty in that game.

But the coach stood behind the Austrian midfielder and suggested the penalty misses cannot be rectified in training.

"The penalty we could not score in the last match was bad luck. This is something you cannot train during the week. I tried to focus on things that we can resolve. It was difficult for Marko. The whole Bengaluru FC bench was shouting. There was a long gap. It was difficult for him.”

The Spanish coach also confirmed that Adil Khan will continue to lead the team. “Captain for me is someone who the players decide. But for me the player who can be the captain is Adil,” said Gurri Lopez.