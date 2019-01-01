Huzaifah Aziz's stock continues to rise

His sparkling form for Balestier Khalsa is allowing the club to have a bright start in the current SPL campaign

It was through a sublime free-kick four minutes into Balestier Khalsa's game against , which saw them take the lead against the current SPL ( ) champion.

Significantly the man who executed the free-kick was none other than Huzaifah Aziz, who continues to enjoy a meteoric rise in the domestic game. Although his goal was not enough to prevent his team from losing to the Japanese outfit, one can't deny how Huzaifah has continued to mature and is looking like a leader for the Tigers.

His combination play with Hazzuwan Halim and Kristijan Krajček continues to pay dividends for his team as they have made a bright start to the SPL campaign. Huzaifah's composure and creativity on the ball and is allowing Balestier's forwards to score easily. It's no wonder the 24-year-old has been called up to the national team in recent times.

For Huzaifah, the challenge now would be to maintain the consistency he is currently showing, to last throughout the entire campaign. Should he be able to do so, Balestier could be surprise contenders for the domestic title, while Singapore could arguably be looking at a new midfield star.