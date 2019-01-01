Hudson-Odoi signs new five-year £180,000-a-week Chelsea deal

The teenage England international has been a long-term target for Bayern Munich but has now committed his future to his boyhood club

's year-long negotiations with Callum Hudson-Odoi have come to an end after the winger signed a new five-year contract with the club that will see him earn up to £180,000-a-week.

The deal will initially be worth £150k but could end up totalling £180k with performance-related add-ons and will run until 2024. It ends a saga that at one stage saw many believe Hudson-Odoi would join .

The 18-year-old handed in a transfer request towards the end of the winter transfer window after Bayern made a series of bids, with the final offer totalling £35 million ($44m).

But after earning more minutes in the later months of the season and with the promise of playing a leading role under new manager Frank Lampard, Hudson-Odoi has now opted to stay with his boyhood club at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s an amazing feeling,’ Hudson-Odoi said. "It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at.



"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well.

"As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."

Talks regarding a new contract for Hudson-Odoi began at the start of last season as he entered the penultimate year of his previous deal, but a lack of first-team opportunities meant he refused to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

But having made his international debut in March and playing a more pivotal role in the final weeks of Maurizio Sarri's tenure, an agreement has now been reached around 12 months later.

While N'Golo Kante remains the club's highest earner with a weekly wage of £290,000 per week, Hudson-Odoi's new salary puts him among those with the most lucrative contracts at the west London outfit.

He will have to wait to repay the faith that is being shown in him on the pitch as he continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in April.

Hudson-Odoi is set to be key to Lampard's vision for his Chelsea side, with a host of academy graduates having been granted additional first-team opportunities in the opening weeks of the season after the club was placed under a FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban.

Mason Mount - who also signed new contracts over the summer - has been impressive in midfield while Reece James will also form part of Lampard's plans once he recovers from an ankle injury sustained while representing at the Toulon Tournament.

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have also been key performers for the Blues while it is expected Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also come into contention once he has recovered from his own ruptured Achilles tendon.