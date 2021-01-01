Hudson-Odoi returns to Chelsea with injury as Southgate waves off Mount fears

The winger could be out for the Blues' upcoming games after ruling himself out for the Young Lions and flying back to London

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has flown back to Chelsea for further treatment after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old was hurt in a training session in Slovenia, while Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is also out through injury.

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe is a doubt for the final group match against Croatia, where England need to win by two goals to go through to the knock-out rounds. They will also need Portugal to beat Switzerland after losing to both teams over the last week.

“We have one or two situations where I am waiting for the evidence from the medical team to make a decision,” Boothroyd said from England's training camp in Slovenia.

“Callum is definitely out and has gone back to his club. With everyone else, we are keeping them in as they have a fighting chance to be ready. As for Emile, he will be very doubtful, I would say.

“We hoped we would have Mason and Callum, and there's a situation with Jude [Bellingham being with England's senior squad] but I don't want to be a whinge-bag saying we have not got this player or that player. Those are the facts.

“We lose them through injury, James Justin being another one, but that's the way it is.”

Have Chelsea survived the international break unscathed?

Mason Mount was spotted out of the training group with England's senior side but Gareth Southgate confirmed that he is ready to start against Poland on Wednesday.

“No, he didn't warm up with the team but he did the rest of the session with the team so he should be fine [to face Poland]. They are all available as far as we are concerned,” Southgate said at St George's Park.

Christian Pulisic came back early from international duty to train on Tuesday, while Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham were spotted in a group that featured academy players.

Edouard Mendy is also training with the club after missing international duty with Senegal due to a dental procedure being scheduled for the international break.

Italy left out Jorginho from their selection after he suffered a knock just before the World Cup qualifiers. It is unclear whether he will be fit to face West Brom on Saturday afternoon when the Blues players face their first test after the March internationals.

