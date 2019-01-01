Hudson-Odoi has plenty of reasons to feel wanted at Chelsea, says Zola

The wantaway winger has no reason to feel hard done by at Stamford Bridge despite his lack of playing time, the assistant coach says

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been given "plenty of reasons to feel involved and wanted" at Chelsea, assistant coach Gianfranco Zola says, as he urged the youngster to do more to earn playing time.

The 18-year-old has featured 13 times in all competitions for the Blues this season but has not started any of his four appearances in the Premier League.

Chelsea knocked back several bids from Bayern Munich for the winger in January, leading him to submit a transfer request.

Although the Stamford Bridge outfit refused to let Hudson-Odoi go, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already declared the club's intention to return for him in the next transfer window and Goal understands he is still keen to leave.

After being left out of the squad for recent Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City and limited to just six minutes in Thursday's Europa League win over Malmo, Hudson-Odoi remains in a bit-part role under Maurizio Sarri.

Zola believes Chelsea have treated him well and given him a fair amount of chances, urging him to "do better" in his efforts to win a place in the starting XI.

When asked if the club could do more to make him feel valued, Zola said at a press conference: "Sorry but I disagree with this. He is always on the edge of the team.

"As soon as there is an opportunity he plays, sometimes from the beginning, sometimes he comes on. The manager is giving plenty of reasons for him to feel involved and wanted.

"There are not many 18-year-olds at top clubs in Europe who are playing as much as him. On top of that, he is a player that we appreciate and believe is growing up.

"He has a bright future in this club. Maurizio likes him, all of the coaching group likes him. You need to understand he is surrounded by top players and you have to work hard to be better than them.

"That's what we want from him, to make sure he keeps improving because he can do better."

Chelsea are back in action on Monday when they face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.