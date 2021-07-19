How will the USWNT line up vs Sweden?

The U.S. will kick off the Olympics against the team that shockingly knocked them out in the quarter-finals in Rio five years ago

The U.S. women’s national team enters the Olympics as the clear favorite to take home gold, with a veteran core of players who should be familiar to anyone following the program in recent years.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has the luxury of calling upon players who have a huge amount of experience of winning at the highest level, but haven’t seen their ability dip at all as their careers have reached their twilight phase.

There is, though, one major question mark in the U.S. lineup, and that is the health of Julie Ertz. The team’s linchpin defensive midfielder has been out since May with a knee injury and, though she’s on the Olympic roster, her status for the tournament is still in doubt.

The USWNT lineup is mostly settled, but Andonovski will be forced to adjust if Ertz is not available.

Here is how Goal projects the USWNT could line up in their Olympic opener against Sweden...

Ertz is out

The team’s back five is settled. Barring injury, Alyssa Naeher will start in goal with the defensive line featuring Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara from left to right.

Andonovski and his predecessor Jill Ellis were often faced with a dilemma in the midfield three, with four world-class options to fill those roles in Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis.

Having Ertz out at least takes that decision out of Andonovski’s hands. The coach has recently preferred Horan in Ertz’s number six role, with Mewis playing as a box-to-box midfielder and Lavelle as a playmaker.

Further up the field, Christen Press has made herself into an indisputable starter at the wide forward position, with Alex Morgan set to fill the striker role. That leaves Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath to fight for the other wide forward role.

Look for Rapinoe to get the nod early in the tournament as the left forward with Heath continuing to work her way back to fitness. Should Heath come into the lineup, she’d likely move to the right side with Press heading to the left.

Ertz returns

Should Ertz recover in time for the U.S. opener, Andonovski would be forced to remove one of his four star midfielders from the lineup.

The U.S. drew Sweden 1-1 in April – the only one of Andonovski’s 23 matches in charge that hasn’t ended in victory. Lavelle started that match and would likely start again, as her presence helped the U.S. find pockets of space in front of Sweden’s back five.

Article continues below

It’s a toss-up between Horan and Mewis for the last spot but Horan could get the nod, as she did in April, due to her ability to unlock passing angles in Sweden’s well-organized back line.

For more on the USWNT's chances at the Olympics and to hear from guests such as Hope Solo, subscribe to Goal's new podcast, 'All Of Us: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show', wherever you listen to your podcasts.