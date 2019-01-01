Live Scores
African All Stars

How Twitter reacted to Andre Onana’s fine showing vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Comments()
Getty Images
The impressive performance by the Cameroonian against the English team on Tuesday night drew wonder of football fans on social media

Andre Onana laid a huge one, in the form of a clean slate, as Ajax stunned Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in England.

Donny van de Beek's early strike earned the Dutch side a first-leg advantage ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam.

The 23-year-old put in a good shift as he made crucial saves to deny Mauricio Pochettino’s men any chance to bounce back.

It was the type of performance that left football on twitter salivating for more.

Editors' Picks

Close