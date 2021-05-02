How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in India - TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
Manchester United are all set to face arch-rivals Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at the Old Trafford.
Here's how to watch the Premier League tie in India.
Where to watch or stream the Premier League tie
The Premier League tie between Manchester United and Liverpool in India is available to be streamed Live on Hotstar.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview
Manchester United lock horns against their rivals and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in an important Premier League tie on Sunday.
Manchester United vs Liverpool
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|May 2
|9 PM
|Manchester United vs Liverpool
|Star Sports Select 2/HD
