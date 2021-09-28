Chelsea have won six and lost none of its last seven Champions League away games, while Juventus are missing some key players in attack

Juventus and Chelsea will be aiming to take the upper hand in Group H when they come face-to-face in Turin for Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Both sides are tied on three points after the first group game, with Massimiliano Allegri’s men ahead on goal difference following their 3-0 win over Malmo.

Here's how to watch Juventus vs Chelsea in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Juventus vs Chelsea start?

Game Juventus vs Chelsea Date Thursday, September 30 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Juventus vs Chelsea: Team news & key stats

Alvaro Morata is a doubt after coming off injured in Sunday’s win over Sampdoria, with Paulo Dybala, Kaio Jorge and Arthur all definitely ruled out.

Reece James and Jorginho will face fitness tests after being forced off during Saturday’s defeat against Manchester City, with Mason Mount also doubtful and Christian Pulisic still sidelined.

Key Stats:

This will be the fifth meeting between Juventus and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, with both teams recording one win each in the previous four (D2). Juventus won their most recent meeting in the competition, recording a 3-0 home victory in the group stage in 2012-13.



Since the start of last season, Chelsea have only conceded four goals in 14 UEFA Champions League matches (W10 D3 L1), keeping 10 clean sheets and never conceding more than once in a game. All 10 clean sheets have been kept by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy in 13 appearances, the second quickest a goalkeeper has ever reached 10 clean sheets, behind only Keylor Navas (11 games).



Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has kept a clean sheet in both of his home matches against Chelsea in all competitions, both with Arsenal in 2012 and 2013; though, in his other four games against the Blues he conceded 13 goals.



Romelu Lukaku scored on his UEFA Champions League debut for Chelsea, having also done so for Manchester United, becoming only the second player to score in his first appearance in the competition for two English clubs, after Mario Balotelli for Man City and Liverpool. The only two players to score in their first two Champions League games for Chelsea are Didier Drogba and Michy Batshuayi.

