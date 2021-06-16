How to watch Italy vs Switzerland in Euro 2020 from India?

The Azzurri were frighteningly good, outclassing Turkey all across the pitch in the tournament opener

Italy got the Euro 2020 show started with a 3-0 win over Turkey and are now set to face Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Tuesday night.

With the opening day victory, Roberto Mancini's men recorded the biggest ever victory in the opening match of a European Championship.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Switzerland in India.

Contents

What time does Italy vs Switzerland start?

Game Italy vs Switzerland Date Wednesday, June 17 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Italy vs Switzerland on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

How does the group look like

Not taking the result between Turkey and Wales, which precedes Italy vs Switzerland, Roberto Mancini's side currently lead Group A and would like to build on their opening day win against Turkey.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Italy 🇮🇹 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Switzerland 🇨🇭 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Turkey 🇹🇷 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Return to top

Where will the match take place?

Stadio Olimpico | Rome | Italy

Capacity: 72,698 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 1937 (renovated in 1953 & 1990)

Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy will be the venue for one quarter-final game at Euro 2020 as well as three matches in Group A (sharing duties with Baku's Olympic Stadium).

Home of Serie A giants Roma and Lazio, Stadio Olimpico has a storied history in football.

It has been the venue for the final of the European Cup/Champions League on four occasions (1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009) as well as hosting the 1980 European Championship final and the 1990 World Cup final.

Along with Parken Stadium, Hampden Park and the Johan Cruyff Arena, Stadio Olimpico represents one of four 20th century stadiums being used.

Return to top

Italy vs Switzerland: Team news & stats

It's highly unlikely that Marco Verratti might return to the Italian starting line-up though he has overcome a troubling knee issue. The PSG midfielder has started training but this match might be too soon for him. Another injury doubt for Italy is right-back Alessandro Florenzi who was taken off at half-time in their Euro opener. He has a calf problem and is likely to be replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

There doesn't seem to be many problems for Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic as far as injury concerns go. Switzerland did call up uncapped goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace injured Jonas Omlin in their 26-man squad.

Key stats:

Italy striker Ciro Immobile has scored 92 goals in his last 118 appearances at the Stadio Olimpico since moving to Lazio in 2016 – Immobile or Lorenzo Insigne are looking to become the first players to score in Italy’s first two games at a major tournament (Euros + World Cup) since Christian Vieri at the 2002 World Cup.

Switzerland have drawn each of their last four games at the European Championships – no nation has ever drawn five games in a row in the competition.

Article continues below



Return to top

Further reading: