How to watch France vs Switzerland in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

France finished top of the Group F with five points while Switzerland secured a third-place finish in Group A after a 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Switzerland will be aiming to upset the world champions when they take on France at the Arena Nationala in Monday’s Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

Although France secured first place in the group of death, it wasn't the most impressive performance from Didier Deschamps' team. They won 1-0 against Germany, thanks to an own-goal by Mats Hummels, failed to keep a clean-sheet against Hungary and leaked in two more against Portugal.

Switzerland have found the back of the net in 11 of their last 12 outings - scoring 28 times in that period.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men have reached this stage of the competition for just the second time in their history, having taken four points from their three group games against Wales, Italy and Turkey.

Here's how to watch France vs Switzerland in India.

What time does France vs Switzerland start?

Game France vs Switzerland Date Tuesday, June 29 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch France vs Switzerland on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will France vs Switzerland take place?

Arena Nationala | Bucharest | Romania

Capacity: 55,600 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 2011

Romania's Arena Nationala shareed hosting duties in Group C with the Johan Cruyff Arena and is now set to be the venue for France vs Switzerland in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The stadium is located in the Romanian capital Bucharest and is home to Steaua Bucuresti as well as the Romania national team.

In 2012 it was the venue for the Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club.

France vs Switzerland: Team news & key stats

Lucas Digne has been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury in the draw with Portugal, joining Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines.

Ricardo Rodriguez is likely to retake his place on the left side of the back three, having moved there from left wing-back position in the decisive final group stage victory over Turkey.

Key stats:

France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.



France progressed the ball upfield 18.7 metres per sequence on average during the EURO 2020 group stages, the highest figure of any side, highlighting their ability to advance the ball after regaining possession.



In Karim Benzema’s only previous appearance against Switzerland, he contributed to three goals, scoring one while providing two assists as France ran out 5-2 winners against the Swiss at the 2014 World Cup.



With a brace against Turkey last time out, Xherdan Shaqiri became Switzerland’s all-time top scorer in major tournaments (EUROs & World Cup) with seven goals, overtaking Josef Hügi’s six. Shaqiri is currently Switzerland’s joint-top scorer in European Championship matches with three goals, tied with Hakan Yakin.

