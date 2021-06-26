How to watch the Euro 2020 knockout stages from India?

Goal has everything you need to know about where to watch the Euro 2020 knockout stages from India...

Euro 2020 is in full swing, with some of Europe's biggest heavyweights currently involved in a battle for continental glory.

The likes of England, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and France have been named as tournament favourites and there is plenty left to play for as the knockout stage looms.

Goal has what you need to know about who is playing who and where to watch the Euro 2020 knockout stages from India.



On this page

Which 16 teams qualified for Euro 2020 knockouts?

Group Winners Runners-up Third-place? A Italy 🇮🇹 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Switzerland 🇨🇭 (Yes) B Belgium 🇧🇪 Denmark 🇩🇰 Finland 🇫🇮 (No) C Netherlands 🇳🇱 Austria 🇦🇹 Ukraine 🇺🇦 (Yes) D England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Croatia 🇭🇷 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 (Yes) E Sweden 🇸🇪 Spain 🇪🇸 Slovakia 🇸🇰 (No) F France 🇫🇷 Germany 🇩🇪 Portugal 🇵🇹 (Yes)

Return to top

What are the Euro 2020 last-16 fixtures?

Date Time (IST) Match Location June 26 9:30pm Wales vs Denmark Amsterdam June 27 12:30am Italy vs Austria London June 27 9:30pm Netherlands vs Czech Republic Budapest June 28 12:30am Belgium vs Portugal Seville June 28 9:30pm Croatia vs Spain Copenhagen June 29 12:30am France vs Switzerland Bucharest June 29 9:30pm England vs Germany London June 30 12:30am Sweden vs Ukraine Glasgow

Return to top

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Who are the defending champions of Euro?

Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.

They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.

Article continues below

Return to top

More on Euro 2020: