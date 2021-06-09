How to watch Euro 2020 in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams
Euro 2020, the 16th edition of the flagship UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).
The European Championship features 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-offs.
The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams. The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.
Goal tells you how to watch the Euro 2020 in India.
Euro 2020: Match schedule
|Round
|Date
|Group stage
|June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021
|Round of 16
|June 26, 2021 – June 29, 2021
|Quarter-finals
|July 2, 2021 – July 3, 2021
|Semi-finals
|July 6, 2021 – July 7, 2021
|Final
|July 11, 2021
How to watch on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Euro 2020 teams & group wise fixtures
The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2020 draw on November 30, 2019.
The Euro 2020 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.
Italy will kick off the tournament against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey 🇹🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Italy 🇮🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wales 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 12
|Turkey vs Italy
|12:30am
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|Jun 12
|Wales vs Switzerland
|6:30pm
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun 16
|Turkey vs Wales
|9:30pm
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun 17
|Italy vs Switzerland
|12:30am
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|Jun 20
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|9:30pm
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun 20
|Italy vs Wales
|9:30pm
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark 🇩🇰
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finland 🇫🇮
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Russia 🇷🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 12
|Denmark vs Finland
|9:30pm
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun 13
|Belgium vs Russia
|12:30am
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun 16
|Finland vs Russia
|6:30pm
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun 17
|Denmark vs Belgium
|9:30pm
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun 22
|Russia vs Denmark
|12:30am
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun 22
|Finland vs Belgium
|12:30am
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ukraine 🇺🇦
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Austria 🇦🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|North Macedonia 🇲🇰
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 13
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|9:30pm
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
|Jun 14
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|12:30am
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun 17
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|6:30pm
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
|Jun 18
|Netherlands vs Austria
|12:30am
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun 21
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|9:30pm
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun 21
|Ukraine vs Austria
|9:30pm
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Scotland 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 13
|England vs Croatia
|6:30pm
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Jun 14
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|6:30pm
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun 18
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|9:30pm
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun 19
|England vs Scotland
|12:30am
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Jun 23
|Croatia vs Scotland
|12:30am
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun 23
|Czech Republic vs England
|12:30am
|Wembley Stadium, London
Group E
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain 🇪🇸
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland 🇵🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Slovakia 🇸🇰
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 14
|Poland vs Slovakia
|9:30pm
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun 15
|Spain vs Sweden
|12:30am
|La Cartuja, Seville
|Jun 18
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|6:30pm
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun 20
|Spain vs Poland
|12:30am
|La Cartuja, Seville
|Jun 23
|Slovakia vs Spain
|9:30pm
|La Cartuja, Seville
|Jun 23
|Sweden vs Poland
|9:30pm
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hungary 🇭🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|France 🇫🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany 🇩🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jun 15
|Hungary vs Portugal
|9:30pm
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|Jun 16
|France vs Germany
|12:30am
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Jun 19
|Hungary vs France
|6:30pm
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|Jun 19
|Portugal vs Germany
|9:30pm
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Jun 24
|Portugal vs France
|12:30am
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun 24
|Germany vs Hungary
|12:30am
|Allianz Arena, Munich
Where will Euro 2020 take place?
The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.
It will be held across 11 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.
The semi-finals and final will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.
Euro 2020 host cities
|City
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Johan Cruyff Arena
|56,000
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Olympic Stadium
|68,700
|Bucharest, Romania
|Arena Nationala
|55,600
|Budapest, Hungary
|Ferenc Puskas Stadium
|67,889
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken Stadium
|38,065
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Hampden Park
|52,063
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|90,000
|Munich, Germany
|Allianz Arena
|75,000
|Rome, Italy
|Stadio Olimpico
|72,698
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Krestovsky Stadium
|68,134
|Seville, Spain
|La Cartuja
|60,000
Click here to learn more about the Euro 2020 host cities and stadiums
Will there be VAR in Euro 2020?
VAR (Video Assistant Referees) will be used at Euro 2020 for the first time in tournament history.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "We are confident that introducing VAR in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition."
Who are the defending champions of Euro?
Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.
They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.
