How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut from India: TV, live stream & fixtures

With the Portuguese returning for his second stint at Old Trafford after 12 years, Goal tells you how to catch CR7 in action from India...

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the Premier League in a sensational transfer.

Reportedly, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had offered the former Red Devils forward to Man City after the latter had missed out top target Harry Kane, but United pounced to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009.

It is understood the deal which has been agreed is for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

Here's how to catch Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Manchester United from India:

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his second Man Utd debut?

The Portuguese star is expected to make his second bow for the Red Devils on Saturday, September 11, in a Premier League fixture against Newcastle at Old Trafford. The match kicks off at 7:30 pm Indian time.

There were reports that Ronaldo could instead be making his full debut on Tuesday, September 14 in the Champions League against Young Boys, due to the striker having to isolate in accordance with Covid-19 rules following international duty with Portugal.

It was suggested that due to the limited time that Ronaldo would be able to train with his new teammates ahead of Saturday's game, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could delay his full debut until the Champions League fixture.

But Manchester United have excited supporters with an update of Ronaldo having joined training on September 7, hinting that the forward could very well still be set to make an appearance this weekend.

While they did not confirm that Ronaldo will certainly make his debut against the Magpies, they strongly clued in as such.

"With challenges to come at home and abroad in the near future, including Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle and next Tuesday's start of the Champions League at Young Boys, it is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club," a statement from the Man Utd official website read.

"With the rest of our international contingent due to return to Carrington in the coming days, the countdown is beginning in earnest to Saturday's 7:30 PM IST kick-off with the Magpies."

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second Man Utd debut in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

What are Manchester United's Premier League fixtures this season?

The Red Devils began their Premier League 2021/22 season with a thumping 5-1 win over Leeds United followed by a 1-1 draw against Southampton. In their third game they got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Wolves/

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Sep 11 7:30pm Man Utd vs Newcastle** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 19 6:30pm West Ham vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Sep 25 7:30pm Man Utd vs Aston Villa Star Sports TBC Oct 2 5pm Man Utd vs Everton Star Sports TBC Oct 16 7:30pm Leicester City vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Oct 24 9pm Man Utd vs Liverpool Star Sports TBC Oct 30 10pm Tottenham vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Nov 6 8:30pm Man Utd vs Man City Star Sports TBC Nov 20 8:30pm Watford vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Nov 27 8:30pm Chelsea vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Dec 1 1:30am Man Utd vs Arsenal Star Sports TBC Dec 4 8:30pm Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Star Sports TBC Dec 11 8:30pm Norwich City vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Dec 15 1:15am Brentford vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Dec 18 8:30pm Man Utd vs Brighton Star Sports TBC Dec 26 8:30pm Newcastle vs Man Utd Star Sports TBC Dec 28 8:30pm Man Utd vs Burnley Star Sports TBC

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP/JioTV.

**Also available on Star Sports 3 (Malayalam/Bangla) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Other key Manchester United fixtures this year:

Manchester United will be banking on Cristiano Ronaldo as they are handed the opportunity to gain revenge over Villarreal after being paired with their Europa League final vanquishers in Group F.

When are Man Utd's Champions League Group F clashes?

Date Time (IST) Match Sep 14 10:15pm Young Boys vs Man Utd Sep 30 12:30am Man Utd vs Villarreal Oct 21 12:30am Man Utd vs Atalanta Nov 3 1:30am Atalanta vs Man Utd Nov 23 11:15pm Villarreal vs Man Utd Dec 21 1:30am Man Utd vs Young Boys

