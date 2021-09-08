How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India?
Brazil host Peru at the Itaipava Arena on Thursday with Tite's side aiming to extend their perfect record in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
The five-time world champions have won all seven of their matches in the tournament and, despite the surreal circumstances surrounding the abandonment of their weekend match with Argentina, La Canarinha will be confident of claiming another victory against Peru.
Here's how to watch Brazil vs Peru in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.
Editors' Picks
- England star Lingard offers Man Utd something different - but will Solskjaer notice?
- 'Like bringing Maradona to Naples' - Ribery already crowned 'King of Salerno' after shock Salernitana transfer
- Sao Paulo scuffle shows Messi is finally taking on Maradona's mantle as a true Argentina leader
- Lucy Watson: 'Outstanding’ England talent that Man Utd and Man City missed out on
Contents
- What time is Brazil vs Peru?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Brazil vs Peru: Team news & stats
What time does Brazil vs Peru start?
|Game
|Brazil vs Peru
|Date
|Friday, September 10
|Time
|6am IST
How to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV & live stream in India
In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.
Brazil vs Peru: Team news & key stats
Brazil are without any of their Premier League-based players meaning the likes of Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva and Fred are all missing.
Third-choice goalkeeper Weverton is likely to start once more, with Gabriel Barbosa set to be paired with Neymar up front.
Peru have no major absentees and look set to field a similar starting XI to the one which beat Venezuela at the weekend.
Key Stats:
- Brazil's dominance of this competition has stemmed from their exceptional defensive record, with the side conceding just twice in seven matches.
- Peru, for their part, are the third-lowest scorers, managing just eight goals in their seven games and the visitors look to be in for another difficult evening in the final third.
- These sides met twice at the Copa America this summer, with Brazil managing a clean sheet on both occasions, their 1-0 win in the last four preceded by a 4-0 group-stage victory and backing the hosts to record another shutout makes plenty of sense.
- Peru have failed to score three times already in the qualifying tournament and against the outstanding team in the competition they are likely to struggle.