How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in the Copa America 2021 from India?
Brazil face Ecuador in their final Group B game in the Copa America 2021 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Luvedico on Sunday.
The Selecao have already confirmed the top spot in their group with three wins from three games, having conceded just once as they defeated Colombia 2-1 in their last outing.
With Venezuela and Peru vying for a spot in the last eight in the other simultaneous fixture in the group, Ecuador at best need a win to secure their progression into the next round.
Editors' Picks
- 'One of the best defenders out there' - Why Chelsea need to make Christensen's new contract a priority
- Xavi's chosen heir: Italy ace Verratti finally set become global superstar at Euro 2020
- A Ronaldo-like winger or De Bruyne's partner - Where would £100m Grealish fit in at Man City?
- What's next for Saliba as Arsenal close in on £50m White?
Here's how to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in India.
Contents
- What time is Brazil vs Ecuador?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Brazil vs Ecuador: Team news & stats
What time does Brazil vs Ecuador start?
|Game
|Brazil vs Ecuador
|Date
|Monday, June 28
|Time
|2:30am IST
How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Brazil vs Ecuador: Team news & key stats
Manager Tite is expected to rest a few key players having secured their place in the quarterfinals, although Neymar will most likely continue to lead the attack with two goals and two assists to his name.
Ecuador have no reported injuries and may be forced to go in for a five-man backline to deal with the opponent's potent strike force.
Key Stats:
- Brazil have lost to Ecuador just twice in 33 games, winning as many as 27 times with a couple of games ending in a draw.
- Brazil have had eight different scorers in the Copa America 2021, with only Neymar scoring more than one (2) - Roberto Firmino, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa, Alex Sandro, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison scoring a goal each.
- The last time the two sides met, it was a comprehensive 2-0 win for Brazil wherein Richarlison and Neymar found the back of the net.
Further reading:
- Kauko and players who came to India after a major tournament
- Watch Luis Diaz stun Brazil with a wonder goal
- Colombia furious as ref deflection costs them against Brazil