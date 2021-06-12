How to watch Belgium vs Russia in the Euro 2020 from India?

The number one ranked team in the world, Belgium are set to open their Euros campaign against Russia on Saturday...

Belgium, who finished third-place at the 2018 World Cup, begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez' side enter the tournament on the back of a 1-1 draw against 51st ranked Greece and a 1-0 win against Croatia as part of their preparation. Meanwhile, for a team who reached the last eight of the last World Cup, Russia enter on the back of a 1-1 against Poland and having defeated Bulgaria 1-0.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs Russia in India.

What time does Belgium vs Russia start?

Game Belgium vs Russia Date Sunday, June 13 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Belgium vs Russia on TV & live stream in India

In India , the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does the group look like

This will be the second game in Group B after Denmark kick things off against Finland earlier on Saturday.

Belgium’s second game will also be on the road, against Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday. The Red Devils then close out group play on June 21 against Finland in St. Petersburg.

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Denmark 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Belgium 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Russia 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

Where will the match take place?

Krestovsky Stadium | Saint Petersburg | Russia

Capacity: 68,134 | reduced to 50% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (seven games)

Year built: 2017

Address: Futbol'naya Alleya 1, Krestovsky Island, Saint Petersburg, Russia

The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia will host one quarter-final match at Euro 2020 and it will also be the venue for three games in Group B, as well as three games in Group E.

One of the newest stadiums of the 12 being used by UEFA, the Krestovsky Stadium was built in anticipation of the 2018 World Cup, where it hosted seven matches, including the third-place play-off.

It is home to Russian giants Zenit and the Russia national team also play there on occasion.

Belgium vs Russia: Team news

Belgium have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will both miss the team's Euro 2020 opener. De Bruyne is still recovering from a fractured nose and eye socket he suffered in the Champions League final, which required a minor operation. Witsel, meanwhile, has been out since January after suffering a torn Achilles with Borussia Dortmund.

Andrey Mostovoy has had to withdraw from the Russia squad ahead of Euro 2020 as the 23-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day before their tournament opener. Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Evgeniev has taken Mostovoy's place in the 26-man squad.

