'How is that a foul?!' - VAR review splits opinion after Ronaldo infraction

The Serie A side nearly made the perfect start to Tuesday's last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid

It did not take long for controversy to take hold in Tuesday's match between and .

Atletico entered the second leg of the last-16 encounter holding a 2-0 advantage, putting the onus on Juventus to attack.

The home side did just that, and they thought they'd taken an early lead just three minutes in when Giorgio Chiellini slammed home off a corner kick after a scramble in front of the net.

However, Dutch referee Bjoern Kuipers judged that Cristiano Ronaldo had fouled Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the build-up, and waved off the goal.

After a brief VAR review with Kuipers staying on the field, the decision was upheld and Atletico could breathe a sigh of relief.

Naturally, there was plenty of reaction on social media to the incident, with fans divided as to whether Ronaldo had committed an infraction.

