Coronavirus: How Indian football clubs are amplifiying COVID-19 support?
During what has been a challenging time for India due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the football clubs in the country have come together to support the citizens in need of essential resources.
The ISL clubs have been using their twitter handles to amplify COVID-19 support requests from other twitter profiles by retweeting their tweets and posting informative content regarding the virus and vaccination drives.
The move by these clubs, who all have large follower counts. is worth appreciating and is certainly the need of the hour, given the seriousness of the pandemic. Over the last few days,India has been registering over 300,000 cases of infections per day. And these football clubs can play an important role in sharing valuable information emergency supplies during this testing time.
ISL Clubs
Chennaiyin were one of the first clubs to take up this initiative and spread the message on their social media handle on Saturday (April 24). Soon, the rest of the ISL clubs followed and what ensued was a chain of such supportive announcements. As of April 27, ATK Mohun Bagan are the only club yet to follow suit.
Shree Cement, the company that owns Kolkata-based ISL club East Bengal, have announced that they are running their oxygen plants at 100 per cent capacity to cater to the shortage of oxygen in the country.
I-League clubs
Apart from ISL clubs, I-League club Mohammedan have also joined the cause.
With the football clubs uniting for a good cause, the slogan of the Highlanders is an apt fit to describe what's been happening on social media in the last few days - 'Stronger As One.'