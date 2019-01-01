How Alex Iwobi asked me to represent Nigeria - Philip Billing

The 23-year-old midfielder has revealed how the Super Eagles star spoke to him about switching his allegiance to the West African country

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has explained how Alex Iwobi spoke to him about representing .

The attacking midfielder, who is of Nigerian descent, was born in and has featured for the Red and White’s U19 and U20 sides. He is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Billing had previously rejected an opportunity to play for the three-time African champions in November 2018.

During Bournemouth’s 3-1 victory against Iwobi’s side last month, the 23-year-old explained how the Super Eagles star approached him to change his allegiance.

“It wasn't until when we [Bournemouth] were going to play against a couple of weeks ago when Alex Iwobi asked if I might be interested in coming and playing for Nigeria,” Billing told BT, as per Bournemouth Echo.

"He said the coach had asked me. It was the first time I heard anything concrete myself.

"It's a pat on the back that another country would like you to play for them. I just take that as a shrug and proof that you are doing well.

Article continues below

“It would feel strange to have to play for Nigeria, even though my father is from there.

“I am half Nigerian and I feel that way too but I was born and raised in Denmark. My mother is Danish and my sister is Danish, so it would feel strange to have to play for Nigeria.”

Billing could make his international debut for Denmark when they take on in a qualifier on Saturday.