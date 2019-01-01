EXTRA TIME: How Africa celebrated Manchester United's triumph over PSG
From Kenya to Nigeria to Ghana to South Africa to Uganda, Manchester United fans went wild to celebrate their team's 3-1 victory over PSG on Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku's brace and a late penalty strike from Marcus Rashford sent the Red Devils' fans into ecstasy as they booked their place in the quarterfinals in grand style despite a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.
The 3-3 aggregate result meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side triumphed on away goals and fans across the continent were in high spirits to celebrate the historic win in Paris.
See Kenyatta University Manchester United Fans Kenyans we celebrated #ManUtd #PSGMUN #Solskjaer #PSGMUFC #UEFAChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/BacCiPozhr— Lentoimaga98 (@LentoMemusi) March 7, 2019
Manchester united fans Kenya #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/XeNHl5dLJR— Lentoimaga98 (@LentoMemusi) March 6, 2019
Meanwhile somewhere in university of lagos pic.twitter.com/LVPDBWB2Qg— 🎲maazi🎲 (@masrinez) March 7, 2019
Live scenes from King Jaja Hall, University of Lagos, Nigeria 🔴🔴🔴 #GGMU pic.twitter.com/wiiMwo2MLM— Raymond Alakpodia (@ar_ei_wai) March 6, 2019
From Lagos to Kampala; special holla to all the beautiful @ManUtd supporters over there. It's all ❤❤❤from us. @IamAnitah1 #GGMU— Wilson | 1 : 3 #PSGMUN (@iam_wilsons) March 7, 2019
@ManUtd come get your fans in Lagos Nigeria 🇳🇬 they are reppn— LISH 🖤 (@LISHWIZZY) March 6, 2019
Ps: I’m not a united fan but loved their passion tonight @ChampionsLeague @Pepsi_Naija #PSGMUFC #UEFAChampionsLeague #pepsifanchallenge pic.twitter.com/SoNq8nBwoM
@ManUtd Lagos Ikeja Fans! 🤣🤣🤣United We Stand 💘❤💖✌🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/t6MXFhbOGY— WF SHEVYCHANTY25$💯💪🏼 (I AM SHEVYCHANTY25$) (@Shevychanty) March 6, 2019
somewhere in Ghana, Accra. Africa supporting the lads.@ManUtd @markgoldbridge @UnitedStandMUFC @FullTimeDEVILS @TheTotallyShow @AdamMcKola @5liveSport @MrStephenHowson @TahithC pic.twitter.com/c9uXb3JxUO— kwame ampadu boateng (@iamkwaboateng) March 7, 2019
Class is permanent😎 @ManUtd @premierleague live in accra Ghana pic.twitter.com/32z1fzwzfb— Becks07 (@Becks074) March 6, 2019
From Accra Ghana @ManUtd @ManUtdInPidgin #GGMU❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DtXZo3nNV— Quame senepa (@QSenepa) March 6, 2019
That moment when @MarcusRashford— RJay Chigerwe (@rjay_chigman) March 6, 2019
won it for @ManUtd💥
Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes✨....all the love from your die hard fans here in South Africa.
#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/hVgc9Aj9Yi
MUST WATCHHHH— :) (@g_enius0) March 6, 2019
..............................
This Happened In #Africa #PSGMUFC #PSGMAN #ManUTDPSG #UCL
REDS 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zshx2RRNWo
#ManchesterUnited #Allmyguysareballers 🔴🔴🔴⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V4P9yqSXUo— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) March 6, 2019
Wow!!!#PSGMUN— Arent u happy i (@RuggedyBaba) March 7, 2019
pic.twitter.com/JZbqI0lj7W
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) March 6, 2019
GLORY GLORY MAN. UNITED!!!! #MUFC
MANCHESTER UNITED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 6, 2019