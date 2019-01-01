'Honestly, he’s a f*cking joke' - Rapinoe dismisses 'ridiculous' Trump

The USWNT star believes her side's gender is behind the US President's poor attitude to the team

Still riding high after U.S. women's national team’s World Cup victory, Megan Rapinoe hasn't backed down from her ongoing battle with United States President Donald Trump.

The veteran attacker exchanged a war of words with Trump during the World Cup in after footage emerged of her prior to the tournament declaring she'd never go to the White House.

Unsurprisingly, Trump took issue with Rapinoe's remarks and took to Twitter at the time saying the USWNT should worry about winning the World Cup before contemplating any Presidential invite.

Win they did, with Rapinoe leading the way as she picked up the golden boot and golden ball with six goals to her name as USWNT won their fourth World Cup after defeating 2-0 in the final.

Leaving the President somewhat red-faced, Rapinoe is adamant the team's gender meant Trump struggled to deal with their success.

“We are everything he loves with the exception that we’re powerful, strong women," Rapinoe told The Guardian.

"And he was having a really hard time – you could see in these sets of tweets: you hate us, you love us, you want us to come [to the White House] – and you are threatening us, all at the same time.

"People were like: ‘That was so intense!’ And I’m like: ‘Honestly, he’s a f***ing joke, so it wasn’t intense, because this is ridiculous.’

"I wouldn’t say that we’re anti-authority, but when there’s a person who is abusing their power or manipulating people, whether it’s a teacher when I was younger or Donald Trump now, there’s nothing that fires me up and grinds my gears more."

While more than happy to stand up to the US President, Rapinoe has shied away from a possible political career once she hangs up the boots.

Article continues below

"I don’t know quite yet. We’re getting a lot bigger of course. I don’t know if politics is where I want to be," Rapinoe said in July.

"I’ll always be very involved with politics in some way, but I think I might be too wild for politics at this point."

Rapinoe, who plays club football for Reign FC, has made 158 appearances for the USWNT since making her debut in 2006.