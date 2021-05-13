'We owe the fans a lot after this season' - Holding admits Arsenal players have let supporters down

The Gunners have endured another inconsistent campaign in 2020-21, but saw off Chelsea in their latest outing to show what can be achieved

Rob Holding admits Arsenal have let their supporters down "a few times" in 2020-21, with the Gunners looking to finish a testing campaign with a flourish.

Inconsistency has remained an issue for Mikel Arteta's side this season, leaving them in danger of missing out on European football for 2021-22.

They did, however, edge out top-four hopefuls Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and the target now is to take six more points from meetings with Crystal Palace and Brighton.

What has been said?

Holding told Arsenal's official website: "We owe the fans a lot after this season. We've let them down a few times, so if we can wrap up some points, wrap up some wins and give them something to look forward to going into next season."

The bigger picture

Arsenal displayed battling qualities during the derby win at Chelsea.

They were gifted the winning goal, with Jorginho's careless back-pass forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga to scramble across his line and parry the ball out to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He teed up Emile Smith Rowe and the 20-year-old scuffed an effort in off the inside of the post.

Arteta's side were forced onto the back foot for long periods from that point, but survived a few scares - including a couple of late efforts that struck the woodwork - and dug in to complete a league double over their rivals.

Holding added: "I managed to block everything, head everything that came my way. We just sort of defended first and then anything we could do with the ball, we did.

"It's nice to get a double over Chelsea for the season. We got a good one at home and then it's nice to grind out a result here."

Arsenal, who will be back in action next Wednesday against Palace, previously saw off Chelsea 3-1 on Boxing Day.

