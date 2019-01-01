Hogdson believed Crystal Palace could beat Bournemouth with 10 men - Schlupp

The Ghanaians reflects on Tuesday's Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park

midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp reveals manager Roy Hodgson pushed them for three points in Tuesday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth amid challenging circumstances.

Palace were a man down after Mamadou Sakho was sent off in just the 19th minute. Then they had to make two forced substitutions by the 46th minute due to injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend. The international - a first-half substitute, scored on 76 minutes to ensure a 1-0 win for The Eagles at Selhurst Park.

It was the Black Star's second straight goal in two consecutive games and back-to-back substitute appearances for Palace after a similar showing against on Saturday.

"I came on at left-back and we had 10 men which made it extra hard," Schlupp said after the match, as reported by his club's official website.

"We got in at half-time, spoke to the gaffer, he just kept us calm and said the game is definitely there to be won.

"He didn’t just want to go out there playing for a draw, he wanted us to attack when the right moments came and we did that. Luckily for the team and for me personally, it was a clinical attack.

"I’m really happy getting another [goal] and it’s extra special for the team to get back-to-back wins in the Premiership.

"There’s nothing like Selhurst under the lights and they [the fans] are so great supporting us. We want to repay them with victories - especially at home - and I'm glad we did that today."

It was Palace's second win on the spin, coming on the back of four defeats and one draw in five league matches prior. The Eagles now sit fifth on the table.

"We had a rough patch before but speaking with the gaffer and everyone else, we actually thought we’d played well in those games.

"We got unlucky in some of those [games] playing top teams, you need some luck to get some points. We started the month off well and we hope to continue that."

Schlupp has two goals in 13 league appearances to his name so far this season.