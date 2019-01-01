Live Scores
African All Stars

'He's simply the best' - Twitter reacts to Salah's African Player of the Year triumph

The 26-year-old retained the continent's top individual honour following memorable outings for both country and club in 2018

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages for Mohamed Salah after clinching his second successive African Player of the Year gong on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool star beat off competition from Senegal international Sadio Mane and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The triumph etches his name alongside Yaya Toure, El Hadji Diouf and Samuel Eto'o for players who have won the crown back to back.

Here are some of the best tweets of the night.

